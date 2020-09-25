Raising a glass to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Adams brings back its ‘When There Are Nine’ IPA

Samuels Adams — the flagship beer brand of the Boston Beer Co. — announced Friday it would re-launch its “When There Are Nine” IPA to honor the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The beer’s name is a nod to Ginsburg’s well-known proclamation that there will be enough women on the Supreme Court “when there are nine.” Ginsburg died last week at 87 of complications stemming from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“We lost a good one, and together will raise a toast to honor the inspiring and powerful woman’s unwavering commitment to justice and lasting impact on society,” the Boston-based brewer wrote in a media release.