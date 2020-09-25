Trillium beer garden reopens on The Greenway, with a few new guidelines

It may be fall, but the chance to have a beer outdoors on the Greenway isn’t over yet.
The Trillium Brewing Company beer garden has set up shop on the Rose Kennedy Greenway for the fourth year in a row, starting Friday at noon. Under pandemic-era guidelines, Trillium Garden on The Greenway will require advance online reservations, contactless ordering, and strict social distancing protocols. Customers must also purchase food from nearby trucks — like Zaaki, Pennypacker, and Bon Me — alongside their drink order in accordance with state guidelines.
“Since we first opened the Trillium Garden, my summer in Boston isn’t complete without beers under the sun in our special home on The Greenway," Trillium Brewing co-founder Esther Tetreault said in a statement. "While opening later than we would have liked, watching the seasons change in the heart of our city will be a great way to extend the summer outdoors and transition into a classic New England autumn.”
The garden now brews a small batch of beers onsite at the intersection of High Street and Atlantic Avenue. This will include special season releases for the Greenway location.
“Brewing and creative inspiration is at the heart of everything we do,” Tetreault said. “Collaborating with our friends at the Greenway Conservancy, in concert with state and local agencies, has allowed us to bring the beer garden concept to the next level, providing our guests a special, sustainable experience.”
Trillium Garden will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting. Reservations for parties up to six people can be made up to seven days in advance through www.resy.com.
City Winery on the Greenway, at Dewey Square, closes for the season on Sunday.
