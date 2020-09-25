Trillium beer garden reopens on The Greenway, with a few new guidelines

It may be fall, but the chance to have a beer outdoors on the Greenway isn’t over yet.

The Trillium Brewing Company beer garden has set up shop on the Rose Kennedy Greenway for the fourth year in a row, starting Friday at noon. Under pandemic-era guidelines, Trillium Garden on The Greenway will require advance online reservations, contactless ordering, and strict social distancing protocols. Customers must also purchase food from nearby trucks — like Zaaki, Pennypacker, and Bon Me — alongside their drink order in accordance with state guidelines.

“Since we first opened the Trillium Garden, my summer in Boston isn’t complete without beers under the sun in our special home on The Greenway," Trillium Brewing co-founder Esther Tetreault said in a statement. "While opening later than we would have liked, watching the seasons change in the heart of our city will be a great way to extend the summer outdoors and transition into a classic New England autumn.”