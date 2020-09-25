Blind date: His mother ‘texted him an hour and a half into our date’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His interests: Brewing beer, gardening, hiking

His perfect Saturday: Brunch followed by playing pool and going dancing

Becca K.: 27 / tech recruiter

On a desert island, she’d bring: A cribbage board, sour beer, and Spotify

When she is happiest: At a backyard BBQ with friends, yard games, and drinks

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, BRIGHTON AND SOMERVILLE

MOTHER KNOWS BEST

Chet My mom introduced me to the column. I thought the concept was clever and decided to apply.

Becca I’m an extrovert, so I’ll take any opportunity to meet someone new.

Chet I took a shower, gelled my hair, put on cologne (even though only I would smell it), and put on a black undershirt with a striped blazer.

Becca I did a quick workout, got a glass of wine, and did some pacing around my apartment.

Chet I thought Becca looked good in her glasses (which I did compliment her on), as well as her nose ring. She had a gorgeous smile that I enjoyed seeing throughout the night.

Becca He was cute. The first thing I noticed was his suit jacket. I thought it was cute that he dressed up for the date (I was definitely more casual). He had an extremely warm smile.

MEET THE PARENT

Chet She has a bubbly personality so we hit it off. We talked about where we went to undergrad and our current jobs, as well as future plans.

Becca Really nothing was off-limits. Each “basic” question led to a great conversation. We had a lot of common interests.

Chet Becca works part time at a brewery; I am home brewing an IPA, so we really connected on our passion for beer.

Becca He has a great relationship with his mom, which was adorable. She actually texted him an hour and a half into our date and was like “HOW DID IT GO????” which I got such a kick out of.

Chet I ordered tagliatelle carbonara as well as tiramisu for dessert from Tartufo. The food was absolutely delicious although I did not eat that much throughout the date.

Becca I ordered small plates from Sarma, one of my favorite Somerville restaurants. The Turkish lamb meatballs and Brussels sprouts were definitely the stars of the show.

Chet It was nice to talk to someone who also recently got out of a long-term relationship because we were able to connect on similar things we went through.

Becca At one point he asked how long I dated my previous boyfriend, and was taken aback a little when I said it was an ex-girlfriend.

GAMING THE SYSTEM

Chet The date lasted around two hours, which seemed to go by quickly.

Becca My roommates were playing games and kept harassing me to join. After two hours, our conversation reached a natural ending point, so I decided to join them.

Chet We said our goodbyes and I went to watch the end of the Celtics game.

Becca We exchanged numbers and expressed interest in meeting up.

SECOND DATE?

Chet It seemed like we were both interested. I certainly am open to meeting her in person or on another virtual date.

Becca We’re planning to see each other in the next couple weeks!

POST-MORTEM

Chet / A

Becca / A



