Five things to do online and in person, September 28-October 4

Poignant photographs of people standing outside their homes during the pandemic are on display at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester, which reopens to the public on Thursday. The portraits in The Porch-Rait Project offer a time capsule of local life during lockdown in early April. Open Thursdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Reserve timed tickets at capeannmuseum.org .

Thursday

Remembering a Muse

A digital performance hosted by the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum explores the life of Thomas Eugene McKeller, the Black model who was the subject of many famous works by portrait painter John Singer Sargent. Dear Mr. McKeller: An Ode to One Man’s Impact is an extension of a museum exhibit that opened before the pandemic. Free. The video will be posted on the museum’s website and YouTube channel. gardnermuseum.org

Saturday

Holiday Market

Ring in the festive season from a safe social distance at the fourth annual Handmade for the Holidays at Gore Place, a crafts fair that will be held outdoors this year. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access is free with admission to the 19th-century estate. $15 adults, $8 children 5-12. goreplace.org

Sunday

Fright Night

Pack a lawn chair and some popcorn and head to the Herter Park Amphitheater in Allston for outdoor movie night. On tap is the ’80s Halloween classic Beetlejuice, a blockbuster horror-comedy starring Michael Keaton as an unhinged poltergeist with a bone to pick. The movie starts at nightfall, around 7 p.m. Seats are first come, first served. Free. friendsofherterpark.org

Ongoing

Midnight Ride

The Boston silversmith who famously warned colonists is the centerpiece of Beyond Midnight: Paul Revere and His Ride, an exhibit presented by Concord Museum and the Worcester Art Museum. When paying admission at Concord, visitors will receive a two-for-one voucher for the Worcester museum (reopening October 7). In Concord, visitors can see Revere’s signal lantern. Extended to October 12 in Concord and November 7 in Worcester. Tickets and times vary; find information at concordmuseum.org and worcesterart.org.

