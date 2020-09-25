Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I wish every middle school math teacher around the world would share this wonderful true story (“A Tough Knot to Crack,” August 23). I think it’s in middle school when girls start feeling less than the boys. Here’s a real-life woman who made it big in the mathematics world. Her life story is a powerful example to young people to pursue their dreams.

How nice to see a personal profile of someone doing interesting and abstruse work. I appreciate the author’s stress on how Lisa Piccirillo came to the work in a roundabout way—most folks' careers aren’t linear, and I appreciate the “late bloomer” aspect in a field where there’s a lot of expectation that “real” mathematicians started when they were in pre-K.

Advertisement

02149, posted on bostonglobe.com

This is the most interesting article I’ve read in a long time. So much to learn. I still struggle with quantum physics.

Timothy P. Kirwan, Reading

I have a bachelor’s of science in mathematics from MIT, and I can tell you this stuff is far beyond my comprehension. It would be easier to get a non-mathematically oriented person to get calculus, than to get a mathematically oriented person to understand knot theory, much less this particular problem. All I can say is “Wow.”

kenfromsudbury, posted on bostonglobe.com

____________________

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.



