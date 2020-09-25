For sale: Homes with spacious yards

LOT SIZE 0.24 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $570,000 in 2018

PROS With a large and well-kept lawn, this 1967 split-level ranch sits in a tidy residential neighborhood near the commuter rail. On the main level, the living room has a whitewashed fireplace and bay windows. The tiled kitchen, with stainless appliances and Corian counters, is open to the dining room. Sliders open to a large deck and flat, fenced-in yard. Past a bath with skylight, three bedrooms are at the end of the hall, one with an en suite half bath. The lower level holds another bedroom, a den with fireplace, another full bath, laundry, and one-car garage. Updates include newer roof and central air. CONS Two bathrooms are a bit dated.

Chris Kostopoulos, Keller Williams Realty, 857-829-0282, www.ISellMass.com

$879,000

1612 High Street, Westwood. Handout

1612 HIGH STREET / WESTWOOD

SQUARE FEET 2,262

LOT SIZE 0.97 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $714,000 in 2016

PROS This expanded 1937 Cape was fully remodeled in 2016. Enter through a mudroom into a bright living room with vaulted ceilings. At right are two bedrooms: one used as an office, the other boasting sliders to the deck and a stylish en suite bath with step-in shower. The eat-in kitchen features quartz counters, gray cabinets, and an oversized range; it’s open to a family room in back with skylights and access to the deck and huge backyard. There’s a powder room nearby, and the elegant dining room sports wainscoting and cathedral ceilings. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full bath, while the basement holds laundry and a one-car garage. CONS High Street is Route 109, though the house is set back from the road.

Elena Price, Coldwell Banker, 508-577-9128, ElenaPrice.com

