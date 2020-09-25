2 to face charges in Holyoke Soldiers' Home probe

A person with knowledge of the investigation said Bennett Walsh, the home’s former superintendent, and Dr. David Clinton, a former official at the home, are facing charges. The specific counts weren’t immediately available.

Attorney General Maura Healey will announce criminal charges Friday stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home that has killed at least 76 elderly veterans, her office said.

Healey’s announcement follows the June release of a damning report from former federal prosecutor Mark W. Pearlstein that found leaders at the home made “utterly baffling” mistakes in responding to the devastating outbreak.

Advertisement

Pearlstein chronicled a profound government failure, laying blame on a facility devoid of leadership during the most consequential days of the outbreak and plagued by long-festering management issues that came to a head during the pandemic.

Even the best preparations and most careful response cannot eliminate the threat of COVID-19," the report said. “But this does not excuse a failure to plan and execute on longstanding infection control principles and to seek outside help when it is required to keep patients safe — indeed, the extraordinary danger of COVID-19 makes these steps all the more important.”

“Veterans who deserve the best from state government got exactly the opposite,” Gov. Charlie Baker said shortly after the report was released. “And there’s no excuse or plausible explanation for that.”

In the most glaring failure to contain the virus, management merged two locked dementia units on March 27, a decision investigators described as a catastrophe. The report called the conditions in the combined unit “deplorable” with insufficient amounts of morphine and comfort medications to tend to dying veterans.

The decision meant 40 veterans were crowded into a space designed to hold 25, providing what the report called the “opposite of infection control.” A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move said she felt like she was “walking [the veterans] to their death,” the report said.

Advertisement

The superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, was fired in June, but Hampden Superior Court Judge John S. Ferrara recently ruled that his termination — in the form of a letter signed by state HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders and endorsed by Baker — was “invalid and is void.”

However, Ferrera wrote that had Baker asked the home’s board of trustees to fire the superintendent, “there was no reason to believe that the Board would not have complied.” Baker appoints the home’s board.

US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office has also launched a federal probe into the outbreak at the home.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.