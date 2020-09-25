Engine 42 firehouse in Egleston Square reaches construction milestone

The first new firehouse in Boston in more than 30 years reached a construction milestone Friday when a massive metal beam was installed in what will eventually become the roofline for the Engine 42 fire station in Egleston Square.
The $23.5 million project will create a 24,000 square foot two-story building with a fitness center and space to conduct rescue training, according to the Boston Fire Department. When finished the engine company, Rescue 2 and the District 9 chief will be assigned to the Columbus Avenue station.
The new station being constructed under the Walsh administration replaces a single story building where Engine 42 has been housed since 1952. Starting in 1898, Engine 42 was housed in the 3000 block of Washington Street. During construction, fire operations are relocated to 121 Amory Street, a short distance from the existing station.
