Engine 42 firehouse in Egleston Square reaches construction milestone

The first new firehouse in Boston in more than 30 years reached a construction milestone Friday when a massive metal beam was installed in what will eventually become the roofline for the Engine 42 fire station in Egleston Square.

The $23.5 million project will create a 24,000 square foot two-story building with a fitness center and space to conduct rescue training, according to the Boston Fire Department. When finished the engine company, Rescue 2 and the District 9 chief will be assigned to the Columbus Avenue station.