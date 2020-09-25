21 children homeless after 3-alarm fire strikes 2 homes in Dorchester

The fire swept through 141 and 145 Howard St. Friday night, Boston fire said on Twitter. All occupants were out of the house, the department said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital, and 21 children and nine adults were displaced after a three alarm fire tore through two multi-family homes in Dorchester Friday night, Boston fire said.

The fire quickly grew and a second alarm was sounded at 7:35 p.m., and the third alarm an hour later, the department tweeted. The fire was knocked down at about 10:35 p.m.

The firefighter’s condition was not known Friday night.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help those who were displaced with housing, Boston fire said.

A department spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Photos posted to the department’s Twitter page showed heavy smoke filing the air. The rear of one of the homes was charred. With ladders extended the roofs, firefighters worked to extinguish pockets of fire, the department said.









