Watch live: Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey announcing charges in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home probe

Attorney General Maura Healey will announce criminal charges Friday stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home that has killed at least 76 elderly veterans, her office said.
The news conference is slated for 11 a.m. Watch live below:
