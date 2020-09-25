fb-pixel

Watch live: Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey announcing charges in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home probe

By Matt Stout, Hanna Krueger and Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 25, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Attorney General Maura Healey will announce criminal charges Friday stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home that has killed at least 76 elderly veterans, her office said.

The news conference is slated for 11 a.m. Watch live below:



