At least 1 hurt in hit-and-run during Los Angeles protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said.
An ambulance transported one patient to a hospital in unknown condition following the hit-and-run at Sunset Boulevard and Seward Street in Hollywood shortly before 9 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
MOMENTS AGO: Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, protestors then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed. @NBCLA @elianamoreno pic.twitter.com/OZuU1r8QoG— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020
About 30 minutes later, KCAL9 TV showed helicopter footage of a white sedan pushing slowly through a crowd of marchers blocking another intersection on Sunset.
A group of protesters in a black pickup truck chased down the white sedan and cut it off. They confronted the driver and banged on the sedan's windows before the car drove away.
It wasn't immediately known if anyone was hurt in the second incident.
There were no arrests. Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chavez said investigators were still gathering information about both incidents.
A few dozen demonstrators marched through Hollywood for hours on Thursday, one of many protests across the country demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators were angered after it was announced that the officers who shot the Black woman in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment during a drug raid last March wouldn’t be charged with her death.