Mass. reports 454 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 10 to 9,160, the Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 454, bringing the total to 127,317.

State officials also reported that 15,854 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.16 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.7 million. The state also reported that 285 new antibody tests had been completed, bringing that total to 119,449.

The seven-day rate of positive tests ticked up to 0.9 percent after a string of days at 0.8 percent, which was the lowest it has been.