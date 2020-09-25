Mass. reports 454 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 10 to 9,160, the Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 454, bringing the total to 127,317.
State officials also reported that 15,854 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.16 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.7 million. The state also reported that 285 new antibody tests had been completed, bringing that total to 119,449.
The seven-day rate of positive tests ticked up to 0.9 percent after a string of days at 0.8 percent, which was the lowest it has been.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 369 to 375 in Friday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.
The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at two, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dropped to 11 from 13; the lowest that number has been is nine.
Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com