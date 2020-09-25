Stop & Shop to give workers retroactive pandemic pay

Stop & Shop workers will receive retroactive pay for July and August to acknowledge their service during the coronavirus pandemic, the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said Friday.

Under a tentative agreement, 56,000 Stop & Shop employees represented by the UFCW will receive “lump sum payments equal to 10 percent of all hours worked between July 5, 2020 and August 22, 2020,” according to a statement from the company and the union, which has more than 1.3 million members in grocery, retail, and other service industries.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW President Marc Perrone said employees “have gone above and beyond to ensure that our stores have remained open to serve our communities' essential needs. These workers have risen to the challenge and Stop & Shop deeply appreciates everything they have done in difficult circumstances — at work and at home — as they care for their neighbors and their families during a national crisis.”