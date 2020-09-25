Stop & Shop to give workers retroactive pandemic pay

Stop & Shop workers will receive retroactive pay for July and August to acknowledge their service during the coronavirus pandemic, the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said Friday.
Under a tentative agreement, 56,000 Stop & Shop employees represented by the UFCW will receive “lump sum payments equal to 10 percent of all hours worked between July 5, 2020 and August 22, 2020,” according to a statement from the company and the union, which has more than 1.3 million members in grocery, retail, and other service industries.
Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW President Marc Perrone said employees “have gone above and beyond to ensure that our stores have remained open to serve our communities' essential needs. These workers have risen to the challenge and Stop & Shop deeply appreciates everything they have done in difficult circumstances — at work and at home — as they care for their neighbors and their families during a national crisis.”
“Today’s agreement is a further testament that by negotiating in good faith, Stop & Shop and UFCW have been able to achieve a real victory that is shared by the company, its customers, these communities, and the grocery workers who continue to serve,” Reid and Perrone said.
Stop & Shop announced in March that it would give a 10 percent raise to UFCW members who were hourly employees of the supermarket and its Peapod delivery service. They company also provided two additional weeks of paid leave for any workers sickened by COVID-19.
The company later extended the pay hike, but it expired in July.
Stop & Shop also agreed to observe a moment of silence on Labor Day and Workers Memorial Day, beginning next year, in recognition of essential workers lost to the coronavirus and the efforts of unions to protect workers' rights.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.