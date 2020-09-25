‘Wrong Charlie!’ Trump takes issue with Governor Charlie Baker’s stance on mail-in voting

Charlie Baker said on Thursday he approves of mail-in voting and he voted by mail in the Sept. 1 primary, calling it “absentee balloting on steroids.”

President Donald Trump took issue with Governor Charlie Baker’s comments on mail-in balloting, saying in a tweet Friday morning that the “RINO Governor” was wrong when he defended the practice.

Nearly 813,000, roughly 47 percent, of voters that cast ballots in the Massachusetts state primary did so by mail, the secretary of state’s office said.

“It worked just fine,” Baker said. “The same way it worked just fine across the rest of the country. . . . Mail-in balloting has been with us forever.”

The controversial, divisive Republican Trump has been attacking mail-in balloting for months with claims of fraud. On Wednesday the president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power when asked about it during a news conference. The comments alarmed Democrats and Republicans alike, including Baker.

Baker, a moderate Republican who tends to steer clear of criticizing Trump, said it was “appalling and outrageous” Trump did not expressly commit to a peaceful transition should he lose November’s election, calling the handoff of power a basic but fundamental bedrock of American democracy. “That peaceful transfer of power is what the people of this country rely on when they go to vote.”

The governor’s press office didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Friday morning.

Baker, who was easily elected to a second term in 2018, has been critical of Trump at times.

In June, Baker criticized Trump’s comments calling for harsh measures against protesters taking to the street in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I heard what the president said today about dominating and fighting,” said Baker. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts,” he said, as he appeared to choke up, “and it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

On April 21, the governor was asked about Trump’s claim that he would sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“I’m opposed to the decision that the president made,” Baker said then. “I’m opposed to the order. It doesn’t make any sense and I don’t think it makes us any safer.” At the time, it was an unusually sharp rebuke.

In his State of the Commonwealth address in 2018, Baker also appeared to criticize Trump and Washington’s partisan politics, though he did not mention Trump’s name.

Christina Prignano, Matt Stout, Travis Andersen, Victoria McGrane, and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Rob DeCola can be reached at robert.decola@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @robdecola.