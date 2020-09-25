Swatch this: Designers deftly adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

“The bed was table height, and I anchored each section of my agenda with tiles to keep the wind from blowing it around,” she posted on Facebook. “We stood on either side of the car in masks and gloves and made decisions that can only be made in person and in natural light.”

On a breezy afternoon in April, Lisa Bonneville of Bonneville Design in Manchester-by-the-Sea presented preliminary drawings and finish samples to a client she had started working with a few months prior. It was her first “tailgate” presentation, so named because it happened out of the back of her husband’s Toyota Highlander.

Advertisement

By the time the state shut down, designers were ordering extra sample sets for clients. Some dropped shopping bags on doorsteps, rang bells, and retreated; others shipped packages containing carefully labeled swatches and corresponding presentation boards.

“When the samples arrive, it’s like opening a Christmas present!” Cristina Hadzi, a designer on Cape Cod and New York, exclaimed.

But a small swatch isn’t always enough to go on. When one of Hadzi’s clients rejected every rug sample she sent them — the patterns were abstract, which made imagining the full effect difficult — she turned to The Rug Company, which will deliver, install, and let clients live with a rug before purchasing it. Good thing, as their rugs are hefty investments. For those looking for artwork, local galleries do this even in normal times.

Designers are tweaking their approaches in real time. Annabel Joy of Trim Design Co. in Swampscott now sends multiple color samples when she’s helping clients make choices that involve pieces she hasn’t seen with her own eyes. (Computer screens do not accurately represent color.) She also asks clients to shoot videos of their homes so she can get a more realistic sense of spaces than two-dimensional photographs provide.

Advertisement

Obtaining measurements is another challenge. Barbara Hirsch of Elza B. Design in Concord enlisted her 15-year-old son to help measure an (empty) house in Milton since she couldn’t comingle with her assistant. Sometimes homeowners themselves fill the gap. Although the team at Boston-based Eleven Interiors already had measured a clients' Gloucester home pre-COVID, designer Madison Mitchell asked them to remeasure. “It turned out to be a fun way to engage them in the design process,” Mitchell said. “They had free time during quarantine so they didn’t mind, and they could involve their kids in the activity.”

Zoom is an integral part of the equation, allowing designers to conduct remote site visits with contractors and interact with clients in new ways. Nina Seed had never executed the finishing touches from afar until she recently styled a client’s bookshelves over Zoom. “I literally directed her: ‘Put the black vase in the corner. Move it to the right. Stand back. OK, that looks good,’ ” said Seed, of Westwood-based Nina Seed Interiors. She conceded that while some of the mystique has disappeared, the process still results in a happy client.

When a Silicon Valley client insisted that a designer oversee the installation of pricey hand-painted wallpaper, Melanie Coddington of California’s Coddington Design turned to technology. “I was out of town, and my senior designer actually had COVID, so my Los Angeles designer tuned in via FaceTime to make sure everything went perfectly,” Coddington said. While half of Coddington’s staff has worked remotely for some time, she has since pivoted her luxury firm to a fully remote operation and developed additional remote services.

Advertisement

Nicole Hirsch of Nicole Hirsch Interiors in Wellesley went the opposite direction. After posting on Instagram in April that she would take on remote projects, she got an influx of requests from potential clients across the country. Now, with showrooms open again but school not fully in session, she has re-embraced local. “Nothing beats face-to-face interaction with your clients,” she said. “It’s a happy place to be.”

Lisa Bonneville of Bonneville Design set up a “tailgate” presentation for a client in April. “There are design elements in every project that are easier to communicate in person and finishes that must be experienced as actual materials,” she said. Courtesy of Lisa Bonneville Design

See captions for nurseries. Courtesy of Sage Conti Design

Before photo of powder room. Courtesy of Sage Conti Design

Annabel Joy of Trim Design Co. recently completed a living room for a client in Jamaica Plain without ever stepping foot in her client’s home. “They selected paint, furniture, a rug, and art. “It involved more phone conversations than pre-pandemic jobs to make up for the lack of in-person time,” Joy said. Courtesy of Trim Design Co.

Annabel Joy of Trim Design Co. recently completed a living room for a client in Jamaica Plain without ever stepping foot in her client’s home. “They selected paint, furniture, a rug, and art. “It involved more phone conversations than pre-pandemic jobs to make up for the lack of in-person time,” Joy said. Courtesy of Trim Design Co.

Sage Conti worked remotely on this powder room, along with a nursery and a lower-level craft area for clients in Newton. “Her powder room was demo'ed the morning the Massachusetts work halt went into effect,” Conti said. "Our contractor literally ripped everything out by 10 a.m. and by noon were told they couldn't work in there.” Courtesy of Sage Conti Design

Annabel Joy of Trim Design Co. recently completed a living room for a client in Jamaica Plain without ever stepping foot in her client’s home. “They selected paint, furniture, a rug, and art. “It involved more phone conversations than pre-pandemic jobs to make up for the lack of in-person time,” Joy said. Courtesy of Sage Conti Design

Sage Conti worked remotely on this powder room, along with a nursery and a lower-level craft area for clients in Newton. “Her powder room was demo'ed the morning the Massachusetts work halt went into effect,” Conti said. "Our contractor literally ripped everything out by 10 a.m. and by noon were told they couldn't work in there.” Joyelle West

Sage Conti nursery. Use same caption. Joyelle West

With five kids under 10 and schools on a reduced schedule, Sage Conti of Sage Conti Design in Concord has a lot to juggle. “My husband and I alternate virtual school schedules in between my meetings. It's bonkers, but we are settling into a routine,” she said. Conti was on a FaceTime call directing an art installer where to place the decals and framed prints in this Newton nursery the morning her client went into labor. Joyelle West

Melanie Coddington of Coddington Design decided to take her luxury firm fully remote. She also launched two additional styling services for smaller projects. She sends clients style boards that provide a clear vision of their redesigned space. “It’s a fun way to reference everything in one spot,” she said. Courtesy of Coddington Design

Meg McSherry of Meg McSherry Interiors has been spending a lot of time in her home office in West Newton, designing remotely, using the Peloton, and doing the laundry. “It’s definitely a multiuse room!” she said. “We often have meetings in my driveway to review swatches,” McSherry said. “I usually sit in my trunk with fuzzy socks and snacks.” Courtesy of Meg McSherry

Kristen Rivoli of Kristen Rivoli Interior Design in Winchestermet with a new client for a bathroom renovation right before the shut down, and has since been designing remotely. Although Rivoli had some tile samples at the office, she ended up shopping virtually with her rep who showed her tiles at the showroom via Zoom, then shipped the samples to her house. She had boards of her design schemes made at the printers to which she attached the tile samples. After presenting them to the client via Zoom, she delivered them (masked) to the client’s front porch so they could review them in person. They did a Zoom follow-up, she made revisions, then presented via Zoom again. They’re now ready to get estimates on selections. “I prefer in person meetings, but video meetings have allowed us to move forward on projects that people had already planned for,” Rivoli said. “We’ve since started three other projects in the past few months, and things are running smoothly!” Courtesy of Kristen Rivoli

after-jn-interiors-kitchen-jackson-hole Courtesy of JN Interior Spaces

As a result of COVID-19, Gray Oak Studio in Lynnfield began offering fully virtual design services, which include mood boards, 2D renderings, layout plans, and shopping lists. “We had been asked in the past to do this, but wanted to prioritize local projects,” cofounder Leah Hook said. “Now, it makes sense for us to pivot in this way based on client needs and our own needs [since] school/childcare is The Great Unknown.” Courtesy of Gray Oak Studio

Like many local designers, Alison Sheffield of Sheffield Interiors in Cohasset posts design boards and material swatches on her Instagram feed. She’s currently working on five remote projects. This mix of fabric, rug, and wallpaper samples is for a client in Buffalo. Courtesy of Sheffield Interiors

The team designed this dining room in Lake Forest, Ill., from afar last year. Courtesy of Erin Gates Design

jn-interior-spaces-jackson-hole-kitchen-before Courtesy of Jill Najnigier

eleven-interiors-library-floor plan Eleven Interiors

A presentation slide for a library in a Gloucester home that Madison Mitchell of Eleven Interiors designed remotely. “We selected all the furniture, held Zoom presentations, and then ordered everything, which will be installed this fall,” Mitchell said. Eleven Interiors

Marni Elyse Katz blogs about design at StyleCarrot.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes. Subscribe to our free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.