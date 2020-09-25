Amid COVID restrictions, some are making the most of what high school sports they have

After a day of teaching and a 2½-hour tryout practice, she and her staff have to wait for everything to dry before packing up, hopefully before sundown.

A masked Jacqui Turner, the Concord-Carlisle High School field hockey coach, dons a backpack sprayer filled with gallons of sanitizer and carefully sprays the 100 hockey balls and three dozen cones.

CONCORD — It looks like a scene straight out of “Ghostbusters."

“I will do anything it takes to get my girls back on the field,” she says.

Welcome to the 2020 fall high school sports season, the weirdest ever, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions necessary to keep student-athletes safe.

As high school sports teams return to the playing fields this week for the first time since March, an attitude of gratitude has emerged among student-athletes and coaches.

Although Concord-Carlisle field hockey player Hadley Swenson has to wear a mask, and will be playing seven-on-seven instead of 11-on-11, in an abbreviated season, she is happy.

“We’re just so grateful to be out here, even if it’s five games,” she says. “It’s weird to be on a [computer] screen all day. Now we get to be with all of our friends, even though it’s new and it’s different, it will still be fun, no matter what happens.”

Captain Emily Stone leads the Concord-Carlisle field hockey team in socially distanced stretching. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

The MIAA plans to hold four abbreviated sports seasons for the 2020-21 academic year. Fall I season, which runs from Sept. 18-Nov. 20, includes soccer, gymnastics, cross-country, field hockey, girls' volleyball, swimming/diving, and golf.

Masks are mandatory, with exceptions. Swimmers, gymnasts, and cross-country runners can remove their masks moments before they compete.

At Concord-Carlisle, portable bathrooms have been trucked in, and pods have been placed in parking lots for the safe storage of equipment.

But it definitely won’t be sports as usual this fall. There will be no football until February, no traditional Thanksgiving rivalry games, no cheerleaders, and very few spectators.

Communities are praying that they don’t wind up on the COVID-19 high-risk red zone list, which would result in the postponement of all sports until the Fall II season begins in February. Worcester and 14 other communities have already had to abruptly halt or at least pause their sports seasons.

Signs are up at Quincy's Memorial Stadium to remind athletes about safety protocols. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

According to the MIAA, there will be no championships, at least for the Fall I season. In some cases, coaches will have to limit who gets to travel to away games because of space restrictions on buses.

Here at Concord-Carlisle, Siri Bjerke, a cross-country junior, is getting her feet taped in a makeshift medical tent before track practice. She says she’s gotten used to wearing a mask.

“It’s kind of weird, but now it just seems kind of normal,” she says. “It’s nice to be able to run with people that I don’t see at school.”

In a makeshift trainer's tent, Siri Bjerke has her foot taped by Clayton Abrams, with both wearing masks. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

The boys' soccer team has to hold tryouts at nearby Emerson Park because of a lack of available fields at the high school due to spacing regulations.

The players place their backpacks 6 feet apart and all carry their own water bottles, many labeled with their names.

But the fall air is clean and crisp, the sun is still warm, and good vibes prevail out on the field. The smiles may be hidden by masks but they are broad enough that laugh lines show around the eyes.

The backpacks are spread out on the soccer field in Concord. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

The new soccer rules will take some getting used to, a random tour of area high schools revealed.

Dan Mongo, the Quincy High soccer coach, gathered his team in a socially distant way in the stands at Memorial Stadium and recited the new rules: No intentional heading of the ball, no slide tackling, no shoulder-to-shoulder contact, no throw-ins, no defensive walls, all players on restarts must be 6 feet apart, and corner kicks will now be indirect kicks.

Concord-Carlisle athletes warm up at a discreet distance from each other. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

“I could tell that the players were anxious to get started and see what this season is going to look like with the modifications,” says Mongo, “but more than anxious, I could tell they were eager to get to work.”

At Marshfield High, soccer coach Paul Turner feels the same way. There is no whining from his players. The beautiful game still looks good even with masks.

“They went out on the field and just played with smiles on their faces and played with energy," says Turner. "And you know what? That’s all we can hope for right now.”

Individual water bottles and masks are part of the routine — but so are smiles. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.