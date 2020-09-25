Celtics-Heat Game 5 preview: If Bam Adebayo is limited, momentum could shift quickly

▪ The Celtics have been in Orlando for more than two months. Most of the players have not seen friends or family members in person during that time. They haven’t been allowed to leave the Disney campus. It’s fair to wonder if bubble fatigue is setting in. But president of basketball operations Danny Ainge doesn’t think it is.

A few leftover notes and quotes as the Celtics try to avoid elimination against the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.

“I actually feel pretty good about where they’re at when I talk to them,” he said. “And then you see a game like [the Game 4 loss] and you wonder. But listen, I’ve been involved in this long enough to know that even in pre-bubble playoff games, there’s some real stinkers. I remember playing in Lakers series where in the same series both teams are scoring in the 80s and in the very next game you’ve got teams in the 120s. So each game is a new life.”

▪ Ainge insists that the Celtics' best basketball is still to come. He thinks Gordon Hayward is getting healthier by the day, and he thinks Boston could be on the verge of solving Miami’s zone defense.

“I remember two years ago it took us to Game 5 before we figured out Milwaukee’s defense [in an opening-round series],” Ainge said, “and were able to get that to a seven-game series and win.”

▪ It looked like Heat center Bam Adebayo suffered a serious left wrist injury after tangling with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum late in his team’s Game 4 win. His arm was essentially dangling by his side in the final minutes, and the Heat were somewhat cryptic afterward when discussing the situation. But Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Adebayo will be ready to go in Game 5. If Adebayo is limited, or if he reinjures the wrist, it could shift the momentum of this series pretty quickly.

▪ In recent days coach Brad Stevens has insisted that the best approach to being down 3-1 in a series is not thinking about being down 3-1. Boston really just needs to win Friday night, a task that doesn’t seem nearly as unlikely as rolling off three wins in a row against a team that has lost just twice in these playoffs. Then they would just have to win Sunday, and so on. If they take the situation as a whole, it could be overwhelming.

“It’s not ideal by any means, but the bottom line is that you have to play one game to win that game,” Stevens said, “and if you do that you get another opportunity. So our focus has to be on [Friday] night, on playing better than we did [Wednesday] night, and moving on from there.”

▪ Stevens certainly didn’t make it sound like any extensive changes are in store for Game 5.

“We have to play better,” he said. “We’ve gone back and talked about what we need to do different as far as anything structurally, but we have to play better. We have to play with more assertiveness, aggressiveness at both ends of the floor.”

But no one guessed that Gerald Green would start Game 3 of Boston’s opening-round series against the Bulls in 2017 when the Celtics were in a 2-0 hole, either.

