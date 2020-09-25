Coping with the pandemic, one step at a time, by walking it off

I’m old. I’d like to get older, God and pandemic willing, along with the guilty pleasure of a new pair of running shoes every 3-4 months.

Only on rare occasion these days do I venture anywhere other than on my walks. That’s mostly because I’ve fully embraced the cautionary guidance for those of us over age 65, steering clear of most even low-risk COVID-19 situations.

I’ve been a devoted fast walker for more than 30 years as a means to stay reasonably fit, but lately I’ve upped my game, added distance. I’m now walking the equivalent of a marathon per week, albeit divvied up across seven days, with no hint of a leafy crown in sight.

Really, other than my daily walks, I barely leave the end of the driveway. The world hasn’t felt this small since the days when that was where we were ordered to stop our tricycles and turn back. There was only the yard, the driveway, and the badlands that beckoned catastrophic things beyond the end of the driveway.

At least that was my tiny world view, the order of things in the mid 1950s, and voila, here I am right back there again in September 2020. It’s more than a little weird to be thrust back to the edge of the badlands some 65 years later, with no tricycle, no knowing if the good times, a bigger and happier world, ever will be out there again.

So for now I walk a lot, and alone, usually without a mask, because only in the rarest of instances do I come within 10 feet of anyone else once out on the winding country road that is my track. In those under-10-footers, I move right along, offer a nod, maybe a thumbs up, and keep on rolling.

I’m not being asocial. I’m social distancing. At speed. Style? Meh, no one at this age can claim anything athletically as style.

My pace is right around 13 minutes per mile, which works out to two steps every second. It’s nothing that’s going to win me Boston one day, but it’s enough to get my heart rate going, some days break a sweat, and, most important, make me crave to return for 3 of 4 miles the next day and the next and …

It’s not that I live for these walks, but it comes close, especially now with my world otherwise shrunk. The Globe closed its offices months ago. I haven’t attended a game since the night of March 10. My working life plays out in Zoom sessions, Slack communiqués, texts, and ol' timey e-mails (now nearly as quaint as dial-up).

So for 45-60 minutes almost every day, I disappear, disconnect, and think of nothing but the walk and the music in my earbuds (U2, Joni Mitchell, Zeppelin, Gaga … ).

Or sometimes I zip along and opt to listen to the songbirds, or the owls, the whisper of towering pines, or the “peepers” that harken the arrival of each spring, their susurrant peeps a consoling reminder of rebirth, normalcy, perpetuity. We too easily forget those constants. Nature has a far better memory.

If the peepers every stop, folks, we’ve peepin' had it.

My walks offer wonderful, cost-free escapism while equally charging my head and legs. Though right now, amid the sociopolitical craziness that streams from a firehose out of Washington, and the dramatic and disconcerting U-turn health directives of the CDC, it’s the tuning out during the walks that is the biggest benefit.

Granted, the pace is too slow for me to reach anything near the equivalent of a runner’s high. But, man, it feels good to do it. It’s finite. It’s achievable. I start it. I complete it. I can’t be distracted, or disappointed, or outraged by what story has just popped up on the Internet, or been read on all-news radio or brayed on 24-hour cable news.

Obviously, I am addicted to that media cacophony. Guilty. I chose it as a career. Those who love the business mainline the buzz of news. Never did I think exiting it for roughly an hour a day would be so vital.

Meditation surely would be another way to go. I have friends who meditate and extol its many virtues and health benefits. It sounds cool. They’re very nice people, centered, grounded, quite intelligent. I just can’t fathom sitting still that long, turning off, tuning out, and dropping out … and not moving my feet.

A month or two into the pandemic, the creeping sensory deprivation from lack of social interaction had me waving hello at the cars and delivery trucks that passed me each day. It felt goofy to wave, goofier to envision myself waving. Mind you, these are many of the same nitwits behind the wheel I cursed for years, sometimes quite loudly, when they came close to clipping me or drenched me with puddle water.

Now I love 'em all, especially those who wave back. Wow, they see me! I’ve become the gray-haired version of the kid who signals truckers to blow their horns. A wave back brings me delight. That’s how sad and pathetic this has become.

Like everyone else, I hope and pray this all ends soon and we get back to a life not defined by sanitary wipes, arrows on the floors of our supermarkets, a life in which restaurants are coveted for their food and drink rather than the quality and amount of outdoor tables and chairs.

Until then, might I suggest you take a walk. And then another. Just remember, the trike never leaves the driveway.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.