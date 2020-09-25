Eduardo Rodriguez cleared for light exercise, expected to have normal offseason

Rodriguez, who went home at the start of August once his season was officially declared over, received the health update Thursday night in a Zoom session with front office members and training and medical staff.

Initially, the 27-year-old has been cleared to start taking walks. The Sox expect that in the coming weeks he’ll ramp up his activity and eventually be able to follow a normal offseason conditioning program.

Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, who had to curtail his physical activities in July because of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) that developed after he tested positive for COVID-19, has been cleared to resume light exercise.

“Really good news," said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. "I talked to Eddie after the call and he was pretty excited. They’re hoping that his offseason will be normal and that he’ll be able to build himself up for next year.

"We’re all excited about it. Eddie was thrilled. Hopefully it will be a normal offseason and buildup, and he’ll be able to come out next year and have a great season.”

Even so, Roenicke acknowledged that Rodriguez faces a deliberate progression, given the level of concern with a heart issue. It may be a couple of weeks before he’s cleared to elevate his heart rate with treadmill walking.

“We know it’s still a slower process to build himself back up,” said Roenicke. “The good news is that he has been cleared to do that. I think once you’re cleared, you know that at some point, you’re going to get to that spot where you know you need to push yourself and physically be ready for the demands of a long season.”

The Sox viewed the news about Rodriguez as enormously important on multiple levels — first, in that he’s now viewed as healthy, and second, for the possibility that he will be able to return to the rotation next year. Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA while finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2019.

“We expect him to have a pretty normal offseason, which is huge for us, huge for him, being able to be that type of pitcher,” said Roenicke.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.