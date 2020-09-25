Game 58: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After dropping their final home game of the 2020 season to the Orioles , the Red Sox will finish the season with a three-game series in Atlanta. Chris Mazza will be on the mound for the Sox.

Pitching: RHP Chris Mazza (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

BRAVES (34-23): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.74 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wright: Bogaerts 0-1, Bradley Jr. 0-1, Martinez 0-1

Braves vs. Mazza: Acuña Jr. 2-2, Albies 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Freeman 0-2, Riley 1-2, Swanson 1-2

Stat of the day: Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting .325 with a .916 OPS in 21 games this month. He has hit safely in 29 of his last 34 games.

Advertisement

Notes: In two appearances against the Braves, Mazza is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 4⅔ innings. He allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits, three walks and one strikeout in his last start against the Yankees on Sept. 19. ... Bobby Dalbec has reached base safely in 13 of his last 15 games, with a .327/.407/.731 batting line. ... Christian Vazquez is batting .333 (17-for-51) in his last 13 games. ... Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .327 in that time (18-for-55).

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney