Injured Jimmy Garoppolo to be replaced by Nick Mullens as 49ers starting quarterback Sunday

Coach Kyle Shanahan also said Friday Kittle will miss a second straight game after spraining his knee in the season opener. Kittle practiced on a limited basis this week but wasn’t healthy enough to go.

Garoppolo didn’t practice all week because of a high ankle sprain suffered last week but wasn’t officially ruled out for this week’s game against the Giants until Friday.

Nick Mullens will start at quarterback on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo but won’t have All-Pro tight end George Kittle as an option.

“I thought it was a lot safer to leave him out,” Shanahan said. “We didn’t need to wait another day because of how he sounded today.”

Advertisement

The 49ers will be without injured running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) and edge rusher Dee Ford (back). Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were placed on injured reserve this week with season-ending knee injuries.

Garoppolo’s injury sets the stage for Mullens to make his first start for the 49ers in nearly 21 months. The former undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi showed flashes during an eight-game stint at the end of the 2018 season after Garoppolo was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.

Mullens won three of his eight starts for a struggling Niners team that season, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 284.6 yards passing per game, with 13 TDs, 10 interceptions and a 90.8 rating. His 8.2 yards per attempt rank fourth best among the 50 quarterbacks with at least five starts the past three seasons.





























Saints star Michael Thomas out Sunday night

Both the Packers and Saints likely will be missing their star receivers for their Sunday night matchup.

The Saints have ruled out 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, which means he will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury.

Advertisement

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said it’s “probably doubtful” that Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans because of a hamstring injury.

Adams hasn’t practiced this week since leaving the Packers' 42-21 victory over the Lions in the second half. LaFleur has said there’s a possibility Adams could play even without practicing all week if the three-time Pro Bowl selection feels fine on Sunday.

“We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he’s at, but ultimately we’ve got to see if he’s able to go,” LaFleur said Friday. “I know he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I’d say right now he’s probably doubtful.”





Thomas had three catches for 17 yards through most of a season-opening victory over Tampa Bay before he was rolled up on by Saints running back Latavius Murray in the fourth quarter and went limping off the field with an ankle injury.

Last year, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 catches in a season.

Falcons WR Julio Jones may play after all

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones still has a chance to play against the Bears Sunday after missing practice this week with a hamstring injury.

Jones was listed as questionable Friday.

“We’ll take it all the way to the game with Julio,” coach Dan Quinn said, noting that Jones has been involved with the game plan.

Atlanta’s secondary will be without safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot).

Advertisement

It is not unusual for Jones to play in games after missing most or all of the practices.

“He has the rare ability to do that when called upon if he is available,” Quinn said. “We’ll give him and a couple others all the time and space they need.”

Jones aggravated a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to Dallas.

Ryan Fitzpatrick beat Jaguars, again

Ryan Fitzpatrick handles the Jaguars as well as anyone in the NFL.

It doesn’t matter which uniform the journeyman quarterback is wearing, either.

Fitzpatrick accounted for three touchdowns and led Miami to a 31-13 victory Thursday night at Jacksonville, Fla., becoming the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams.

“Fitz is out of his mind,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “He’s [37] and playing like he’s 23. You see the fun he has. After I scored, we came off the field chest bumping and screaming. It’s so much fun to play with him.”

The lopsided outcome also gave Miami (1-2) its first double-digit victory in 39 games, ending the longest drought in the league. It was the first time the Dolphins have won a game by more than eight points since Dec. 3, 2017, a 35-9 victory over Denver.

Fitzpatrick completed his first 12 passes — a career high — as Miami scored touchdowns on its first three drives for the first time since 2011.











