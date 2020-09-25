J.D. Martinez: ‘I haven’t been very good’ in 2020, but he’s hip to what has been the problem

That game plan seemed unfathomable. It didn’t feel real. No question, Bogaerts is a force at the plate, but Martinez has a track record as a savant. There are levels to this and Martinez’s resume has established him as one of the best hitters in the game.

Think about that again. The Yankees and Boone walked Bogaerts, loading the bases with one out to get to Martinez.

It was the bottom of the 11th inning of a tie game last Friday. The Red Sox were threatening to end it with runners on first and second. Xander Bogaerts stepped into the box, but wasn’t in it for long. Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to walk Bogaerts, loading the bases to get to J.D. Martinez.

Now, that same guy, the one who’s the owner of three Silver Slugger awards, the one who teammates hound when they want to know what’s wrong with their swing, the one who is known as one of the most complete hitters in baseball, that guy was being hunted. That guy was the one Boone decided to pick on. Singled out. In a 60-game season in which every game matters for the Yankees as they chased a postseason berth, New York, at that moment, saw Martinez as the weak link to exploit and, in turn, help them get there.

Yankees reliever Jonathan Loasiga struck Martinez out. It was his fourth of that game, stamping an 0-for-6 night. The Yankees won it, 6-5, in 12 innings.

Martinez’s struggles this season have been jarring. Entering Friday, he was slashing, .217/.293/.389 with just a .682 OPS and six homers.

“I’ve sucked,” Martinez said Friday afternoon. “I haven’t been very good.”

His manager, Ron Roenicke, recently called Martinez’s struggles baffling. Hitting coaches Tim Hyers and Peter Fatse have tried to fix his struggles the entire season. Nothing has worked.

Indeed, Martinez has, as he put it, “sucked.” But why? Well, it’s a combination of things.

A hitter’s lower half when hitting serves as his foundation. From the feet up to the hips, there must be an equal distribution of weight and balance. If, say, he gets his front foot down late, he could get beat. If the timing of his leg kick is off, he can either be too early or, again, get beat.

In Martinez’s case, his struggles, he said, are a result of his hips.

“It’s been obvious to me all year,” Martinez said. “It’s like I think I’m doing the right move. And I’m like, ‘OK I think I have my hips. I think I’m doing it right.’ In batting practice it will feel great and then I go in the game, [having done] the move all day and after the game, I’ll go look at it and I’m like, ‘Great, I just wasted an entire day.’”

Oftentimes, thinking hips means thinking rotation. Is the hitter not getting enough rotation? Or are they over-rotating, causing them to spin off the ball, which oftentimes results in poorly batted balls to the pull side or pop outs to the opposite field. Martinez’s issue, however, is that his hips — which he describes as hyper-mobile — come forward when he’s rotating instead of staying back. When any part of the foundation goes, the upper body follows. In turn, the distance to the baseball is cut. The pitch is on the hitter a lot quicker. But if he keeps the hips back, he sees the ball longer.

“It’s keeping the hips in control,” Martinez said. “They’ve been kind of out of control.”

So, does that explain why pitchers have successfully exploited him with the fastball?

“100 percent,” Martinez said.

Entering Friday, Martinez was hitting just .196 on the fastball and slugging just .429. Those numbers are even more surprising when considering how much damage Martinez has done on the heater in his career. In fact, from 2017-19 Martinez led the majors with a .347 average and .686 slugging mark against fastballs. Now, teams don’t fear Martinez, challenging him in the zone with heaters. Take the one swing-and-miss in the at-bat against Loasiga. Martinez had worked the count to 2-0, a hitter’s count, which allows the hitter to shrink the zone, focusing in on one pitch and one spot. Martinez gets his pitch, a fastball middle-in, but swings right through it.

Baseball Savant/MLB

Martinez’s hips pull forward, and he was late on the pitch (something he’s done all season). Though it was 97 miles per hour, that’s a pitch to hit, particularly in a 2-0 count. But when the hips drag forward, the bat drags, too, leading to unathletic and slow swings, which Martinez has been prone to having. Loasiga struck Martinez out on 96-mph two-seam fastball.

“He’s fell into some bad habits,” Hyers said recently. “He just jumps off his backside creating some length in his swing.”

When Martinez’s foundation is in place, like it was last season, he gets to fastballs like he did against the Yankees' Aroldis Chapman in 2019. Chapman came inside with a 99-mph fastball and Martinez belted a solo shot to right-center (103.7 mph off the bat).

Baseball Savant/MLB

Mechanics aside, age is something else that is lurking in the background here. As one American League evaluator put it, “He still can be good, [he’s] going to have to prove it, though. But it’s not smart to assume the 2018-19 J.D. shows up next year, though.”

Martinez will turn 34 next August and it won’t get any easier for him in a league that is dominated by velocity. While pitchers are throwing harder, it seems, by the year, Martinez has seen a steady decline in slugging on fastballs, going from .896 in ’17, to .728 in ’18, followed by .536 last year and the .429 number he put up today.

Whether Martinez’s sour 2020 is a sign of what’s to come is a fair question. But what also has to be mentioned is the human side of this. Players had to play in the face of COVID-19 and adjust their routines, Martinez, who is big into watching his swing on video, had less access to it this season. Nothing was normal.

“You’re expected to perform at elite levels when there’s an entire epidemic going on in the world,” Martinez said. “It’s not really an excuse but it’s tough. It’s a lot to ask.”

Martinez alluded to the sample size, too, and how a 60-game season doesn’t define the capabilities of a player, noting some of the top players in the game who have also scuffled this season.

“Christian Yelich, Javy Baez, Kris Bryant, are those guys bad players?” Martinez asked.

This isn’t the first time Martinez has been here. After the 2013 season, he had to reconstruct his entire swing. Now, he has teeth in the game, past success to lean on and the eyes to fix his woes.

“I’m confident because I see it,” Martinez said. “I see the problem. If I was looking at something and I didn’t see it, I would probably lose confidence but when I see it and I know what I have to do, that’s where I get the confidence from.”

