J.D. Martinez says he’s unlikely to opt out of contract with Red Sox

Martinez, who made $23.75 million this year, has two years remaining on the five-year, $110 million deal he signed with the Red Sox in early 2018. But after All-Star seasons in 2018 and 2019 – when he hit a combined .317/.392/.593 with 79 homers – Martinez entered Friday with a .217/.293/.389 line.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez acknowledged that he’s unlikely to opt out of the remaining two years and $38.7 million on his contract following a 2020 season that has represented one of the worst of his career.

Martinez says that he’s identified the mechanical root of his struggles – rushing forward with his hips. That diagnosis provides him with confidence that he can return to prior career standards, particularly if baseball can be played under “normal” circumstances in 2021. But given those struggles, the 33-year-old suggested that he probably won’t opt out of his deal in an effort to test the open market.

“I guess that’s up to [agent Scott Boras], but I think given the situation and everything, I’m probably not leaning that way,” said Martinez.

