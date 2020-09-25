Nationals, manager Dave Martinez agree to contract extension

Martinez led the Nationals to the franchise’s first World Series championship in 2019, his second season as the team’s skipper.

The person confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Manager Dave Martinez and the Washington Nationals have agreed to work out a contract extension that will keep him in charge of the club beyond next season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

When he initially was hired, Martinez signed a three-year deal with a club option for 2021 that had not yet been picked up by the Nationals.

After a title defense slowed by injuries and inconsistency during a 60-game season delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Washington is 23-34 and last in the NL East

as it wraps up the season this weekend against the New York Mets at Nationals Park.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 3:05 p.m., after Friday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

Martinez was sporting his World Series ring on his right hand when he spoke to reporters via a video chat before word emerged Friday afternoon of a change to his contract.

“The coaching staff and myself decided to wear it for the last week of the season, so we’ve been wearing it this whole week. It’s kind of cool,” Martinez said about his ring. “Come Sunday, it goes off and goes back in its little shiny box. But it’s kind of nice to look down and look at it.”

Asked earlier in the week whether he would like his up-in-the-air contract status resolved before the season ends, Martinez said his agent and Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo had been discussing the matter.

“I love it here. I don’t see myself going anywhere else,” Martinez said then. “I appreciate the family. I appreciate this organization. We’ve built a special relationship here, so I hope I get a chance to stay for many, many years.”

Then he paused for five seconds before adding: “The sooner, the better, though.”

The Mets' already slim playoff chances could be even skinnier by the time they play again. New York entered Friday barely hanging on in the playoff race, 2½ games behind Miami for second place in the NL East and 2½ games behind San Francisco for the final wild-card spot.

The Mets did not immediately announce their starters for the twinbill, though Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA) was already set to go Saturday for his last outing of the regular season. Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46), whose only victory of the season came at Washington on Aug. 5, was scheduled to pitch Friday and could be bumped back a day.

Washington, which was eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday, will play its fourth doubleheader in a nine-day span.

The Nationals will push back three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67) a day to make his final start of the season. With a victory, Scherzer would record an 11th consecutive winning season, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.

Right-hander Aníbal Sánchez (3-5, 6.80), who’s 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his last three home starts, will get the nod in the other game for Washington.

White Sox' Jimenez hurt

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has a sprained right foot, likely sidelining the slugger for a pivotal season-ending series against the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox had dropped a season-high five in a row heading into the weekend set, falling out of first place in the AL Central. They are hoping to get back on track heading into their playoff appearance since 2008, but the health of Jiménez is a concern.

Jiménez, who is batting .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs, was injured sliding across home in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 5-4 loss at Cleveland on Thursday. Manager Rick Renteria said the 23-year-old left fielder will need “to be off his feet” for a few days.

“There’s inflammation in there and they want to calm it down” Renteria said. “We’ll know more in a few days.”

The White Sox trailed the first-place Twins by a game heading into the series with the Cubs. They are just one ahead of the third-place Indians. The AL postseason begins on Tuesday.

Brewers lose Burnes

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander’s breakthrough season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that if Milwaukee advances to the playoffs, Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round. The Brewers (27-29) are outside of playoff position but haven’t been eliminated from contention yet heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

“Take the next couple of days off and then start slowly working back into it, and we’ll see how quickly we can get things ramped up depending on how I’m recovering,” Burnes said.

Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings, a dramatic improvement from a 2019 campaign in which he went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.

He suffered his first loss of the season Thursday by allowing three runs and six hits over 3⅔ innings as the Brewers fell 4-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals. The injury, which was described Thursday night as lower back discomfort, appeared to bother Burnes throughout the fourth inning.

Burnes was placed on the injured list after undergoing an MRI.