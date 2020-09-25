Patriots’ David Andrews reportedly undergoes surgery on snapping hand; status for Sunday uncertain

Andrews missed Wednesday’s practice and returned Thursday with his hand wrapped. He had a different cast on his arm Friday.

Patriots center David Andrews could miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after undergoing surgery for a broken thumb on his snapping hand, according to multiple reports.

If Andrews is unable to play Sunday, the Patriots likely would look to backup Hjalte Froholdt, who has played just nine special-teams snaps in his career. He is just the second native of Denmark to ever be drafted by an NFL team.

Froholdt is “way ahead of where he was last year on a number of levels,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “He’s still a young player that has a lot of room to grow and works very hard at it, so he’s taken a step to ... being close to playing and hopefully he’ll be able to compete for playing time here as he continues to improve.”

Andrews missed all of last season with blood clots in his lungs.

The Patriots kick off against the Raiders Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

