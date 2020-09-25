Red Sox can’t hold late leads, fall to Braves on walkoff home run in 11th inning

“Tough loss,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “Offensively, I thought we did a great job. We just didn’t pitch as well in the late innings once we got the lead.”

After squandering a one-run eighth-inning lead, then tying it in the ninth, then blowing it again in the 10th, the Sox pushed their shoulders back and blew it once more in the 11th on a two-run walk-off shot by Freddie Freeman off reliever Jeffrey Springs in an 8-7 loss.

The Red Sox needed 11 innings Friday night to officially blow this one against the Atlanta Braves.

Chris Mazza put together his best start of the season against a worthy opponent, going five innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out six.

“He struggled there in the first, but after that I thought he threw the ball well," Roenicke said of Mazza.

Mazza, surrendered a 495-foot solo shot to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first, the longest recorded homer in the majors this season.

“He spotted his fastball well,” Roenicke said, “used the slider well. Good outing for him. He did his job and that’s what we needed from him.”

Chris Mazza allowed four hits, including a solo home run by Ronald Acuna Jr., in five solid innings Friday. John Amis/Associated Press

Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th plated Rafael Devers, who started the inning on second and was bunted over by Cesar Puello.

Verdugo started the 10th on second base, and J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked with one out. After Jackie Bradley Jr., struck out, Kevin Plawecki and Bobby Dalbec both delivered RBI hits off the Braves' Chris Martin for a 6-4 lead.

But the Braves got both back in the bottom of the 10th off Springs, tying it on Dansby Swanson’s two-out double.

Plawecki finished with three hits for the Sox, who had only six total, but four of them in the last three innings.

Down 4-2 entering the ninth, the Sox rallied to tie it off Braves closer Mark Melancon. Martinez and Plawecki sandwiched singles around a fielder’s choice, then Dalbec walked to load the bases. Devers followed with a grounder to short, but Adeiny Hechevarria slipped trying to set his feet, and his throw sailed out of play as two runs scored.

After an intentional walk, Melancon forced a pair of grounders to get out of it.

A half-inning earlier, it was the Sox bullpen that couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead. Ryan Brasier entered to start the eighth and allowed a Nick Markakis single before striking out Tyler Flowers. After a double by Hechevarria and an intentional walk to Acuña Jr. to load the bases, Brasier nearly got out of it when Ozzie Albies flied to left for the second out. But Ozuna’s single to center plated both Markakis and Hechevarria.

A Devers throwing error on Adam Duvall’s grounder allowed Acuña to score what appeared to be an important insurance run.

Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrated a solo home run in the fifth inning Friday night, but both teams broke open the offense in the late innings. Todd Kirkland/Getty

To begin, the game was largely dictated by pitching. Braves starter Kyle Wright was dominant, taking a perfect game into the fifth. Nevertheless, Bradley ran into a middle-middle changeup that he crushed 447 feet to straightaway center for his sixth homer of the season.

In the end, though, the Braves were able to deliver that final knockout blow fueled by Freeman. The Sox dropped to 22-36 on the year.





