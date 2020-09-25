Revolution hope to keep the momentum going against D.C. United

The Revolution have felt for weeks that the goals would starting coming, but now the challenge is to maintain the production as they embark on the final 10 games of the regular season. They are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

In Wednesday’s 3-1 win over the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium, the Revolution matched their scoring output from the previous four games combined and earned their first victory at home since Sept. 29, 2019.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena is reminding his team not to be overconfident as they prepare for Sunday’s match at D.C. United fresh off a breakthrough offensive performance that featured a season high in goals.

“We’re telling them not to be overconfident," Arena said Friday. “They’re well aware of how difficult it is playing on the road.

"In our league, there’s never an easy game, so I don’t think we need to dwell on the fact that we could be casual toward our approach in this game. We’re certainly not going to be, and we’re hopeful that the guys are ready to kick off.”

The Revolution (4-3-6, 18 points) have been searching for a playmaker in the midfield since Carlos Gil (Achilles' tendon) was lost for the season in July, and the recent acquisition Lee Nguyen has provided a major boost in the middle in the last three games.

Nguyen, who was acquired from Inter Miami Sept. 8, helped the Revolution maintain possession for 58 percent of Wednesday’s match against the Impact and register 20 shots and 14 corner kicks. The strong play in the midfield led to goals from Henry Kessler, Gustavo Bou, and Diego Fagundez.

“I think the thing I’m most pleased with is the way we’re working together as a unit, and I think that if we continue that, the goals will continue to come," said forward Teal Bunbury. "I think the more we create those chances, the more confidence we’re going to build.”

D.C. United continued their recent woes in a 1-0 road loss to Nashville Wednesday, dropping them to 1-4-3 since the regular-season restart. After the match, coach Ben Olsen called his team “frauds” for their first-half performance, while captain Steven Birnbaum said it was a “pathetic performance.”

United (2-6-5, 11 points) enters the match in last place in the Eastern Conference.

“I think that’s what we’re anticipating, that they’re going to come out and be ready to play and make it real difficult on us," said Arena. "There’s no question about that.

"Benny is usually able to get the most out of his teams, so I think coming back home after a bad loss in Nashville, they’re going to be ready to play at home and they’re going to give us all we can handle.”



























