Tampa’s Steven Stamkos won’t play in Game 4

“He felt he did a big part in helping us win that game,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt, and so far the hand’s been a pretty good one. It’s just unfortunate he hasn’t been able to be a part of it, but when he was able to, obviously he had a huge impact for us.”

Coach Jon Cooper said the injured Tampa Bay Lightning captain would not play in Game 4 Friday night against the Dallas Stars. While Stamkos has not been ruled out for the series, it’s certainly possible after he played just 2:37 before tweaking something in Game 3.

Steven Stamkos made a lasting mark on this Stanley Cup Final with an iconic goal, though that could be the last time he takes this ice in the series.

Advertisement

Stamkos scored on his only shot Wednesday night, capping an emotional return almost seven months in the making and helping Tampa Bay take a 2-1 series lead. He hadn’t played since Feb. 25, had core muscle surgery in early March and aggravated the injury in voluntary workouts over the summer.

“We’ve known for a while that it was going to be tough for him to play in the early stages of the playoffs, but as they grew on, we thought there might be a chance and that chance came,” Cooper said. “We kind of had a timeline and a timeframe and it happened to be Game 3. It’s unfortunate he’s not able to continue to go.”





Stars’ injuries adding up

After running down Dallas’s injured players, interim coach Rick Bowness paused for a second and quipped, “There’s a lot of them.”

The injuries are piling up for the Stars. Center Radek Faksa, defenseman Stephen Johns and goaltender Ben Bishop remain unfit to play. Bowness said forward Blake Comeau would be a game-time decision Friday night.

Advertisement

Bishop, who hasn’t played since Game 5 of the second round when he was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots in under 14 minutes, joined the optional Friday morning skate toward the end to get some work in. Faksa, who was seen with his left wrist taped earlier in the playoffs, did not take part and Bowness wouldn’t bite on a question about whether he or Bishop were close.

“They’re unfit to play,” he said. “Good try, though.”

Canadiens give Petry 4-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year. The 32-year-old Petry had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. Petry was Montreal’s hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

Petry, who is from Ann Arbor, Mich., and played at Michigan State, has spent 11 seasons with the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers … The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Ottawa Senators coach Paul MacLean as an assistant coach. MacLean led the Senators to a 114-90-35 record and a pair of playoff appearances. He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2013 after being a finalist for the honor in 2012. MacLean spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets.



