Boston increases aid for older residents to replace heating systems

“With cold weather approaching, we want to make sure older Bostonians can stay warm and safe this winter,” Walsh said in a statement. "Our older residents living on fixed incomes may not always be able to afford important improvements to their homes or new heating systems.

Income-eligible income-eligible residents over 60 years old can get up to $8,000 in grant funding, according to Walsh’s office. Eligible residents previously could only claim $3,500.

As fall begins and temperatures drop, Mayor Martin J. Walsh says the city has than doubled the amount of funding available to Boston seniors who need their heating systems replaced.

People using the program must residential one-to-four family property or condominium in Boston. The money is available for residents whose income doesn’t exceed 80 percent of the area median income.

The increase in available funds better represents the cost of replacing a heating system, Walsh’s office said. The new systems will be energy-efficient and “significantly lower residents' risk of heating emergencies.”

Joseph Cappuccio, a Roslindale resident who had his heating system replaced, expressed his gratitude for the grant program.

“The workers did an excellent job. I’ve told other seniors about this great program so they can also get a new heating system like me,” Cappuccio said in a statement released by Walsh’s office.

When a resident applies to have their system replaced, Boston Home Center construction specialists will help choose a contractor, and a construction specialist will oversee the project from start to finish.

Applications for the Senior Saves program are available through the Boston Home Center and can be found on the Department of Neighborhood Development’s website. For more information about the program or to apply, residents can also call 617-635-HOME.

