Mass. reports 18 new deaths due to COVID-19; 515 new confirmed cases

The state reported 18 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the Massachusetts death toll to 9,178. The number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 127,832, including 515 newly reported cases.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 11 as of Wednesday, from an average of 12 on Tuesday, according to state data.

The state reported 14,310 new people have been given molecular tests for the virus as of Saturday. More than 2.1 million people have been given those tests in Massachusetts since the outbreak began.