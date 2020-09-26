Mass. reports 18 new deaths due to COVID-19; 515 new confirmed cases

The state reported 18 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the Massachusetts death toll to 9,178. The number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 127,832, including 515 newly reported cases.
The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 11 as of Wednesday, from an average of 12 on Tuesday, according to state data.
The state reported 14,310 new people have been given molecular tests for the virus as of Saturday. More than 2.1 million people have been given those tests in Massachusetts since the outbreak began.
The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was .9 percent Friday. Throughout September, that average has wavered between .8 percent and .9 percent, according to the state.
Hospitalization data released Saturday showed an overall increase in patients being treated for COVID-19 compared to early in the month.
As of Friday, the three-day average of COVID-19 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus was 373, slightly down from an average of 375 reported a day earlier. Those figures have climbed since late last month, when the state reported an average of 302 patients as of Aug. 29.
Two hospitals were using surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients as of Friday, the state reported. That figure has remained steady since Tuesday.
