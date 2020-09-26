Moving the finish line

Her clients are desperately trying to make lives in this country, trying to go about it in that magical “right way” that Republicans are always banging on about. But the Trump administration, hell-bent on realizing its dream of a whiter America, piles up new cruelties to block their paths.

“Every single week, there’s a substantive change in the law that affects somebody’s rights or case negatively,” Church said. The administration has introduced ever more impractical requirements for those seeking asylum. It has slowed green card processing. It has restricted student visas and work visas. It has hiked application fees, putting work permissions and citizenship further from immigrants’ reach. It has refused to deal with backlogs at the southern border, or in immigration courts, which Church says “are on the brink of collapse.” It has stacked the courts and used them to shut down legal appeals.

If this country weren’t broken, we could rely on our system of checks and balances to protect us from these un-American moves. But Republicans in Congress have abdicated their constitutional duties, falling in line behind the president even when he has said and done heinous things. The courts that haven’t yet been stocked with GOP lackeys can only do so much.

So the election is all we have left. Or so it seemed.

This past week has made it clearer than ever that voting to remove Donald Trump from office might not free us of him. In addition to trying to suppress unfriendly votes, Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he’s voted out. If he can’t cheat his way to victory, he appears determined to find a way to nullify a defeat that polls show is likely. And it seems unlikely that his bootlickers in Congress — or his loyal judges on the Supreme Court — will stop this descent toward autocracy, whatever they may be saying now.

The president is trying to erase the finish line that Church and her clients have been trying to keep in sight. In the immigration community, and elsewhere, hopes that sanity and compassion might return to the White House are giving way to very real fears that seating a new president will not even be an option, if a defeated Trump gets his way.

“Our strategy has been to try to slow down attacks on environmental protections, and fight like hell to win the election,” said Cynthia Luppi, New England director of Clean Water Action. “For us in the environment and health and justice movement, it is incredibly frustrating to think about the election not really potentially mattering.”

Think about all of the people gutting it out, trying to minimize the damage Trump is doing while they hope for the defeat that will avert further disaster: scientists and other dedicated civil servants whose work his administration undermines every day; public health workers trying to save lives in a pandemic made worse by Trump’s deadly negligence; those seeking justice and respect for the Black Americans he derides; those trying to help the thousands facing financial collapse, who are in dire need of federal aid. Add to them the millions of Americans who are utterly exhausted and dispirited by his daily desecrations of the values for which this country is supposed to stand.

Among those most devoted to those values are the very immigrants Trump and his enablers are trying to thwart at every turn. Many of them believe the story this country tells about itself, buying the ideals of equality and acceptance, the promises that hard work will pay off, the notion that this nation’s democracy is its highest achievement. It’s why so many people are willing to risk untold suffering to get here.

The amazing thing is that any of them still believe in those values after the last four years.

Now Trump threatens to detach democracy from America’s story, once and for all.

“If he wins, I cannot imagine the level of hopelessness in the immigration community,” Church said.

Those newcomers may be America’s last idealists, but even they have their limits.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.