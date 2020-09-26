Pastor Gloria’s latest mission: Encouraging more frank talk about end-of-life issues in Boston’s Black community - and beyond
Updated September 26, 2020, 29 minutes ago
The Rev. Gloria White-Hammond and her husband, the Rev. Ray Hammond, are both physicians and longtime co-pastors of the Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain. White-Hammond — known in her church as Pastor Gloria — has devoted much of the past five years to encouraging her parishioners and others to complete their advance directives about end-of-life care.