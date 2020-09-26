Pittsfield man struck by two vehicles, killed after exiting car on Mass. Pike in Blandford

At about 10 p.m., a 36-year-old Becket woman who was driving the Lexus stopped in the breakdown lane near the 24.2 mile marker, State Police said.

Harry Young, 49, was traveling in a 2008 Lexus on the eastbound side of the roadway, State Police said in a statement.

A Pittsfield man died after he jumped out of a car and was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 90 in Blandford Friday night, according to State Police.

Young then jumped out of the Lexus and ran into traffic, State Police said. The reason is unclear and is under investigation, according to the statement.

Advertisement

He was struck by a 2013 Ford Explorer being driven by a 26-year-old Brockton woman, and then hit again by 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was operated by a 33-year-old Little Falls, N.Y., man, State Police said.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. All three drivers remained at the scene, State Police said.

No charges were filed as of late Saturday afternoon, said State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan.

Officials closed Interstate 90 Eastbound during the investigation. State Police said all lanes were reopened by 2:17 a.m.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



