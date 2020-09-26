Shark sighting closes beaches in Fairhaven Saturday afternoon

A shark sighting temporarily closed all public beaches in Fairhaven Saturday afternoon
The shark was seen swimming off Hacker Street Beach just after 1 p.m., police said in a statement. All beaches remain closed as of 4 p.m. Saturday, said Taylor O’Neil, a Fairhaven police spokeswoman.
Police advised waterfront residents to stay out of the ocean until further notice.
The Fairhaven harbormaster’s office and the New Bedford Police Marine Unit patrolled the area after the sighting, police said.
All shark sightings in the area should be reported to the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
