Three teens ejected from car, five taken to hospital after Upton crash

Upton Police said that officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hartford Avenue South at 1:30 a.m.. The vehicle was carrying five teens between the ages of 13 and 15. Police did not say who was driving the car.

Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after the car they were traveling in flipped over early Saturday in Upton, ejecting three of them.

Five teens between the ages of 13 and 15 years old were involved in a crash in Upton overnight, officials said. Three of the teens sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police shared pictures of the scene, where the white car had flipped over and landed on its roof.

The two teens who were not ejected during the crash were able to get out on their own, according to police.

Advertisement

Three of the teens suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken by EMS to a local hospital, police said. The two other teens were brought by family members to a hospital for evaluation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



