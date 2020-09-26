Three teens ejected from car, five taken to hospital after Upton crash

Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after the car they were traveling in flipped over early Saturday in Upton, ejecting three of them.
Upton Police said that officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hartford Avenue South at 1:30 a.m.. The vehicle was carrying five teens between the ages of 13 and 15. Police did not say who was driving the car.
Police shared pictures of the scene, where the white car had flipped over and landed on its roof.
The two teens who were not ejected during the crash were able to get out on their own, according to police.
Three of the teens suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken by EMS to a local hospital, police said. The two other teens were brought by family members to a hospital for evaluation.
