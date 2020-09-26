Worcester man accused of driving stolen delivery truck into police station

A Worcester man was arrested after he allegedly stole a delivery truck from a local hospital’s parking lot and drove it into the Worcester police station early Saturday morning, police said.

Louis Diamond, 32, is facing multiple charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, and aiding a prisoner in police custody, Worcester police said in a statement Saturday evening.

Police said the delivery truck was stolen from St. Vincent’s Hospital’s parking lot and crashed into the police station at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, near the entrance to the cell room.