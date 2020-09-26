Firefighters return to Conn., Mass. after battling Calif. wildfires

Marlborough, Conn. (AP) — A group of 10 firefighters from Connecticut and Massachusetts have returned home after spending the last several weeks helping to battle wildfires in northern California.

The contingent left Connecticut on Sept. 4 and initially worked with the Hoopa Tribe on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, which is located in the northwestern part of the state. They later helped with the fire response in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in northern California.

The firefighters were scheduled to appear Saturday at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Eastern District Headquarters. The group includes four full-time DEEP employees, one full-time employee from Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management, and five private individuals who were hired temporarily by the federal government. Nine are from Connecticut and one is from Massachusetts.