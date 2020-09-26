Aaron Boumehri lifts BC to a stirring home-opening win over Texas State

With the Eagles down 21-14 with 1:11 left, Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw a 5-yard touchdown to tight end Hunter Long for a score that tied it at 21. The Eagles defense got a three-and-out, giving the ball back to the offense at the 32-yard line with 47 seconds left. Jurkovec marched the Eagles into field goal range at the 19.

Texas State, the Sun Belt Conference opponent BC was able to schedule last month after losing its original season opener vs. Ohio when the Mid-American Conference pulled out of fall sports, had already played three games before coming into Alumni Stadium on Saturday and, in the eyes of Eagles coach Jeff Hafley, they could have easily been 3-0 instead of 1-2.

A game that wouldn’t even have been on Boston College’s schedule if it wasn’t for the rearranging of the college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic turned into an early-season test for the Eagles.

Chestnut Hill, MA - 9/26/2020 - (4th quarter) Boston College Eagles place kicker Aaron Boumerhi (41) and teammates celebrate Boumerhi's game winning field goal with seconds left in the game to deliver a 24-21 home opener win over the Texas State Bobcats at Alumni stadium. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: bcfoot0926 Barry Chin/Globe Staff

BC kicker Aaron Boumerhi, who had a 47-yard attempt blocked in the first quarter, lined up to knock down a 36-yarder for the win. He split the uprights with 3 seconds remaining, giving the Eagles the lead for the first time all night.

Advertisement

The Eagles upped their record to 2-0. Texas State fell to 1-3.

The Eagles found themselves in a 14-7 hole at halftime, trailing to a Bobcats team that dictated the terms of a rugged game up to that point.

While the Eagles got their first look at college football in the COVID era a week ago when they traveled to Duke for their season opener, Texas State had been at full-go since the start of the month, weathering the unpredictability of the circumstances.

They had gone through the turmoil of toggling between quarterbacks week to week due to complications with COVID protocol. They dealt with it again on the way to BC, having to leave behind starting quarterback Tyler Vitt in San Marcos, Texas, and start Brady McBride, who missed the past two weeks for the same reason.

Advertisement

McBride, however, completed 10 of his 14 first-half passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His 6-yard pass to wide receiver Marcel Barbee with 59 seconds left in the first half, capped an exhausting drive that spanned 11 plays and 86 yards, and sapped 4:18 seconds off the clock.

Even though Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 10 of 15 throws for 65 yards and punched in a touchdown in the second quarter on a keeper from the 1-yard line, the Eagles struggled to find a way to get the ball to their weapons. Jurkovec completed 26 of 38 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He ran eight times for 37 yards and two scores.

Long caught nine passes for 81 yards, including a long gain of 17 yards, and a 5-yard touchdown.

BC tight end Hunter Long sticks the landing in the end zone on his 5-yard touchdown catch that tied the game, 21-21, with 1:11 left. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After making a splash in the season opener, Zay Flowers, the ACC Receiver of the Week, was muzzled in the first half with the exception of a couple of jet sweeps. He didn’t see a target come his way until 29 seconds left in the first half when Jurkovec aired one out for him.

But the throw was drastically overthrown and Jarron Morris was under it for a pick.

For all the ways that BC looked sharp and prepared in their season opener, they were uneven against Texas State and paid for their mistakes. A holding penalty by Jason Maitre kept Texas State’s first scoring drive alive. A targeting penalty in the second quarter led to an ejection for BC defensive back Jahmin Muse.

Advertisement

Still, the Eagles were able to keep Texas State from making them their first win over an ACC opponent. The only other time the Bobcats had faced an ACC opponent was in 2015 when they opened the season with a 59-0 beating at the hands of Florida State.

BC defensive lineman Marcus Valdez led his Eagles teammates onto the field at Alumni Stadium for BC's home opener vs. Texas State, which culminated in a hard-fought 24-21 victory. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.