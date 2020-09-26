Celtics leaned on Daniel Theis more than any player in the second half of Game 5

Center Daniel Theis was on the floor for all but 39 seconds of the second half, the most of any Celtic.

But as the Celtics crafted their second-half comeback in Game 5 against Miami on Friday night, Stevens leaned on one player more than any other, and it was not any of his marathon men.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has leaned heavily on his stars in the playoffs. Since the conference semifinals against the Raptors began, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart are all averaging more than 38 minutes per game. During these conference finals against the Heat, Tatum and Brown are each above the 41-minute mark.

“I thought he was pretty good all night,” Stevens said. “I thought he started the game with good energy defensively. I thought he was one of our bright spots early, but in the second half he was excellent.”

After tallying 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block in the first half, Theis exploded for 11, 10, and 2 in the second, helping ignite Boston’s 70-50 burst that extended its season for at least one more game.

The Heat have given the Celtics some fits with their zone defense during this series, and Theis was viewed as someone who could be put in position to break it. In the second half on Friday, he consistently flashed to openings in the foul line area and forced Miami’s defense into some tough decisions.

With 9:10 left in the third quarter, he feigned a screen on Jae Crowder near the left arc and then quickly popped to the middle, where he caught a pass, turned, and drilled a wide-open 15-footer.

There was a similar action two minutes into the fourth quarter. When Theis caught a pass at the foul line, Andre Iguodala dropped into the paint and tagged him before moving back to the perimeter to guard against a kick-out for a 3-pointer. In the paint, center Bam Adebayo’s first move was toward the shooter in the right corner, anticipating Theis might look there, too.

Instead, the Celtics big man found himself unmarked and unencumbered, and he lofted a nice one-handed floater through the net.

“We need him to provide what he provides,” Stevens said. “He was great in the middle of the zone. He caught it twice and scored, and he was great there on the glass on both ends. We need him to be good. We got a lot out of that center position [Friday], and that’s important.”

While Theis provided a boost with his offense, his defense was probably even more essential. The Heat have outscored the Celtics by 3 points per 100 possessions with Adebayo on the floor in this series, Miami’s top net rating. But Adebayo played the entire second half Friday, when the Heat had a ghastly minus-36.6 net rating.

Theis was active and disruptive and unwilling to cede any of the dunks that sparked Adebayo earlier in this series.

“I was passive the past couple of games,” Theis said. “My job is to pressure the bigs, especially make Bam uncomfortable. They play so many hand-backs, that’s what I had to do. Pressure him, be a rim protector, get the rebounds. They’re a great offensive-rebounding team, especially Bam, Jimmy Butler, they go for offensive rebounds and second shots.”

The Heat did not register any offensive rebounds in the second half. Theis, meanwhile, had three of Boston’s seven during that span.

“Theis was great,” Brown said. “Any time Theis is great, it’s great for our team. He probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but he has a tough job every night, so big shout-out to Theis. He had a great game and it was probably the signifier why we won in the manner we did.”

