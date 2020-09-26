Falcons' Terrell lands on COVID-19 reserve list

The Atlanta Falcons put rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell on their COVID-19 reserve list Saturday and said he will miss Sunday’s home game against the Bears, the strongest indication yet of an NFL team facing an issue with the coronavirus since the start of the regular season. The Falcons did not confirm reports that Terrell, a first-round pick in April, tested positive Friday. Terrell practiced Friday, according to the team’s injury report, but reportedly did not participate in Saturday’s walk-through. If Terrell tested positive, any Falcons player found to have been in close contact with him could still be cleared to play Sunday by testing negative via point-of-care testing. Terrell becomes the second player to miss a game this season because of a coronavirus issue. An unidentified player was held out last Sunday after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms that morning, according to people familiar with the situation. That player had tested negative the previous day … The 49ers placed running back Tevin Coleman on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game at the Giants. Coleman sprained his knee last week against the Jets and is expected to miss four games … Tampa Bay will play in front of fans starting with their Oct. 4 home game against the Chargers. The Buccaneers said season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning Oct. 1. Starting Oct. 18 against Green Bay, seating will be approximately 25% of capacity.

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch finished second last week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway to title favorite Kevin Harvick and his losing streak was extended to 29 races. His bid to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson to win consecutive championships is now on the verge of collapse. He’s ranked 10th out of 12 playoff drivers, with only seven races remaining to preserve his streak of at least one win a season since his 2005 rookie year. The second round of the playoffs begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in the city where Busch grew up. But Busch has just one win in 18 career Cup starts there. Las Vegas marks the first race in a three-race second round that goes from the 1.5-mile standard oval to high-banked Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, and then eliminates four drivers from the playoffs at the hybrid road course-oval “Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Harvick has five wins in the last nine races, giving him a career-best nine on season … Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, charging to a track-record time of 1 minute, 31.304 seconds, beating Max Verstappen by .563 for his fifth straight pole position. Hamilton is a win shy of equaling Michael Schumacher’s career record of 91. Valtteri Bottas was third, .652 off Hamilton’s time.

GOLF

Long takes charge in Dominican Republic

Adam Long took over the lead with a stretch of three straight birdies on the back nine and finished with key par saves for an 8-under-par 64 and a two-shot lead in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Long matched the low round of the day and was at 17-under 199. Hudson Swafford had to settle for nothing but pars on the back nine for a 69 and was two shots behind after three rounds at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Mackenzie Hughes (67) twice chipped in for birdie late, leaving him three shots behind. Xinjun Zhang had a 68 and was at 13 under, while Nate Lashley (65) and Sean O’Hair (70) were five shots back … Aaron Rai shot 3-under-par 67 to finish 8-under 202 and take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Irish Open at Ballymena, Northern Ireland, as he looks for his second win on the European Tour. Maverick Antcliff is Rai’s closest challenger after completing a second-round 65 in the morning and then shooting 68 in the afternoon. Dean Burmster (68), Jazz Janewattananond (66), and Oscar Lengden (66) are a further shot behind.

SOCCER

MLS game postponed due to positive tests

Sunday night’s MLS game between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City was postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The match scheduled for Commerce City, Colo., is the first to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases since teams returned to play in their local markets. An unidentified player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation, but Saturday night’s game at New York City FC was not postponed … American striker Alex Morgan is still awaiting her English debut after she was left sitting on the bench for visiting Tottenham’s 4-0 loss to rival Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup quarterfinals. Tottenham used five substitutes but the two-time Women’s World Cup winner, wasn’t one of them. The 31-year-old, who gave birth to a daughter in May, has not played since 2019.

MISCELLANY

Tsitsipas into Hamburg final

Sixth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his impressive tune-up for the French Open, hitting 12 aces on his way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over clay-court specialist Christian Garin in the Hamburg Open semifinals in Germany, setting up a final against Andrey Rublev. Rublev beat Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-2 … Scottish boxer Josh Taylor retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten Thai challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round at London. Taylor (17-0, 13 KO) caught Khongsong (16-1, 13 KO) with a left-hand body shot to secure victory after 2 minutes, 41 seconds … Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen made it two wins out of two at the road cycling world championships in Imola, Italy, adding the women’s road race title to her time trial gold medal. Van der Breggen became the first rider to win both races at the same championships since France’s Jeannie Longo in 1995.

