red sox at braves | 7:10 p.m. (nesn)

Game 59: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated September 26, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Tanner Houck pitches for the Red Sox on Saturday.
Tanner Houck pitches for the Red Sox on Saturday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost the opening game of their final series of the year, falling to the Braves 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday on a walkoff home run by Freddie Freeman.

Lineups

RED SOX (22-36): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

BRAVES (35-23): TBA

Pitching: LHP Tucker Davidson (-, ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Davidson: Has not faced any Boston batters

Braves vs. Houck: Has not faced any Atlanta batters

Stat of the day: Houck is only the third Red Sox pitcher to start his career with 10 scoreless innings. The other two are Vaughn Eshelman (1995) and Dave 'Boo’ Ferriss (1945)

Notes: In their last 8 games, Sox starters are 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA ... Friday’s win for the Braves clinched them the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs ... Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 495-foot home run on Friday was the longest in the majors this season ... Davidson is making his MLB debut for the Braves. He was a 19th-round draft pick in 2016 and went 20-24 with a 2.86 ERA in the minors.