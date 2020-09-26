Game 59: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost the opening game of their final series of the year, falling to the Braves 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday on a walkoff home run by Freddie Freeman.

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

BRAVES (35-23): TBA

Pitching: LHP Tucker Davidson (-, ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Davidson: Has not faced any Boston batters

Braves vs. Houck: Has not faced any Atlanta batters

Stat of the day: Houck is only the third Red Sox pitcher to start his career with 10 scoreless innings. The other two are Vaughn Eshelman (1995) and Dave 'Boo’ Ferriss (1945)

Notes: In their last 8 games, Sox starters are 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA ... Friday’s win for the Braves clinched them the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs ... Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 495-foot home run on Friday was the longest in the majors this season ... Davidson is making his MLB debut for the Braves. He was a 19th-round draft pick in 2016 and went 20-24 with a 2.86 ERA in the minors.