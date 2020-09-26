Loss locks in a fourth straight no-playoffs year for the Mets

Andrew Stevenson hit two homers — including one inside the park — for the last-place Nationals, and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season, tying Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.

The Mets (26-32) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. But New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning of a seven-inning game and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

St. Louis, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee are still alive to claim the National League’s last two playoff spots, joining the Dodgers, Atlanta, the Cubs, San Diego, Miami, and Cincinnati, who’ve already clinched places.

Also Saturday, Washington GM Mike Rizzo would not reveal specifics about the length of the new contract with manager Dave Martinez, beyond calling it “multiyear.” Rizzo recently agreed to a three-year extension of his own with the 2019 world champions, and gave Martinez a three-year deal with an option that was not picked up when he initially hired him in October 2017.

DJ LeMahieu closes on another batting title in Yankees win

DJ LeMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game of the season, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer, and New York rediscovered its power in a 11-4 win over visiting Miami at Yankee Stadium. LeMahieu raised his average to .359, passing Washington’s Juan Soto (.351) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, who began the day at .337. He would be the first player to win an undisputed batting title in both leagues . . . J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and Seattle beat Oakland, 5-1, in extras to begin a fourth doubleheader in 19 days for the A’s, who will host a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday at the Coliseum . . . Major League Baseball suspended White Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero for three games Saturday and fined him an undisclosed amount for hitting the Cubs' Willson Contreras with a pitch. Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game, and he and pitching coach Don Cooper were also fined. Renteria, who served his suspension on Saturday, expected Cordero to appeal his punishment.

Astros coach Gary Pettis begins cancer battle

Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will miss the rest of the 2020 season. Pettis, 62, is expected to make a full recovery from this cancer of plasma cells. He most recently coached third base in a game on Sept. 15 for playoff-bound Houston before being sidelined with hip discomfort. “He is upbeat and in good spirits and knows that he has the full support of the entire Astros family, including players and staff,” the team said in a statement. “We know that he will face this challenge head on and look forward to his return.” Pettis, in his sixth season with Houston, has coached in the majors for 23 seasons beginning with the then-California Angels in 1995 . . . San Francisco released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab. The 35-year-old signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but made just 110 starts during his tenure, held to 10 in 2018 and four this season. He said he plans to pitch in 2021 “100 percent, without a doubt,” which would be a 14th big league season . . . Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence announced his retirement on Twitter following 14 major league seasons. Most recently, he was a fan favorite for the Giants, helping the club to a pair of World Series championships after being acquired from the Phillies at the 2012 trade deadline. A career .279 hitter, Pence had 244 home runs and 942 RBIs playing for Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Texas. The Giants released him last month from a second stint with the club after Pence batted just .096 with two homers and six RBIs in 17 games.