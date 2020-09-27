13 new deaths, 594 new cases of COVID-19 in Mass., state reports

The new data was released hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s “State of the Union” that an agreement could be reached between herself and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a coronavirus stimulus package.

In Massachusetts, confirmed deaths because of the coronavirus reached 9,191 as of Sunday, according to state data. The number of confirmed cases also grew, and totaled 128,426, the state reported.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 13 new confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, along with 594 new confirmed cases in Massachusetts Sunday, as the worldwide death toll due to COVID-19 reportedly approached 1 million.

“I trust Secretary Mnuchin to represent something that can reach a solution, and I believe we come to an agreement,” Pelosi told CNN.

In Massachusetts, the three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths declined as of Thursday, dropping to an average of 10, the state reported. It was last at that number on Sept. 13, then increased to an average of 17 on Sept. 16, before it again began a decline.

Nearly 2.2 million people in Massachusetts have been given molecular tests for the virus, the state said, including 18,065 new people tested as of Sunday.

The seven-day average positive rate for molecular tests was .8 percent as of Saturday, the state reported.

The numbers came as The New York Times reported that nearly 1 million people globally have died from the virus.

The number of deaths has been increasing through most of August and September, according to the Times. Four countries ― India, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico — account for more than half of the world’s deaths due to the coronavirus, the Times reported.

Additional hotspots, including in countries like Israel, are also emerging, the Times reported, and are hitting nations like Argentina, Colombia and Peru hard. Second waves of infections are also reported in Britain, Spain, and France.

In the United States, Pelosi said on CNN that Democrats will unveil a new “proffer” shortly on a coronavirus deal, according to Bloomberg News.

Pelosi has insisted that the White House agree to at least $2.2 trillion in new aid. That support would include money for state and local governments, plus $600 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits, Bloomberg reported.

Trump has indicated he could support as much as $1.5 trillion in aid, Bloomberg reported. That amount would be more than the $650 billion offered in a package by Senate Republicans.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.