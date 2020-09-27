Braintree residents vote to build new middle school

Braintree Mayor Charles C. Kokoros, called the vote “a historic victory” for the town in a statement Saturday.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the proposal to build a new South Middle School, with 74.61 percent of ballots cast in favor of the project, according to the town’s unofficial special election results .

Residents in Braintree took to the polls Saturday and voted to build a new middle school, officials said.

“Our residents have rallied together over the past eight months and with this vote have shown a commitment in the future of our children and community as a whole,” Kokoros said.

Kokoros said the community should be proud of its decision.

“In spite of the hardships presented by the pandemic, our community showed its true strength and character today,” Kokoros said. “We should all be proud of the kindness and generosity shown in today’s vote. We will continue to make a better Braintree together.”

Officials are hoping to open the new school, which will be its first in 50 years, in 2023. The town will have to borrow $86.5 million for the project.

Voters also approved measures to spend $5 million to replace the roofs at its district elementary schools, $1.5 million to conduct a $1.5 million feasibility study on the redevelopment of Braintree High School, and $1 million for safety improvements in its schools.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.