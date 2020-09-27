Expect rain and humidity into Thursday, including the chance of thunderstorms

So here we are about to close out September and we do have a very tropical air mass over us. This week will feature a series of slow-moving frontal systems with perhaps two significant areas of rain.

By now almost everybody realizes we’re in a significant drought and we could really use some rain. The last time we had measurable rainfall was back on September 10th. You have to go back to August 23rd to really find a day with significant rain. That’s when over an inch fell in many spots.

The weekend turned warm and humid, and this high moisture content in the air is going to continue for the first half of this week. My forecast has several days of clouds, high humidity and even rain, something we haven’t seen in quite some time.

While there could be a few showers Monday morning, the better chance for more significant rain is Tuesday night into Wednesday and then again Wednesday night into Thursday. There is also the chance for some thunderstorms during the period from Wednesday into the first part of Thursday morning. The timing of these storms could change a bit in the coming day. It won’t rain all the time between now and Thursday, but there is a chance of some rain every day until Friday.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. NOAA

When we get these weather systems with lots of moisture, there’s usually an axis of heaviest precipitation and where that is going to fall is still in question. Some of the guidance we use is keeping the heaviest moisture west of Interstate 495, but some of it is putting the rain over Eastern Massachusetts.

It is likely that many parts of New England will see 1 to 3 inches of rain by the time we add up everything and it begins to dry out later Thursday evening.

Predicted rainfall totals through Wednesday with potentially more by Thursday afternoon. NOAA data

The high humidity we started experiencing this weekend will not dissipate until after a series of frontal systems passes, and that should happen sometime on Thursday. Check out the loop below where you can see the drier dew points moving east Thursday. This is when conditions will go from feeling sticky and like summer to more the feeling of fall.

The final push of humidity will move through Thursday morning followed by drier air. COD Weather

An early look at next weekend brings back sunshine and a cooler and drier pattern as Canadian air takes hold and keeps the high humidity at bay. This week, it’s likely the humidity we have in place for four days will be the longest such stretch until next summer.



