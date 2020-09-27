Join the discussion: How can we keep seniors protected in the pandemic?

This year’s pandemic has been particularly deadly to the elderly and those in long-term care settings. The Globe’s Spotlight Team’s series, “Last Words,” found that one out of seven nursing home residents in the state died from COVID-19, and this fatality rate was among the highest in the country.

In the second and third installments of their three-part series, Spotlight reporters delved into tragic death toll in Massachusetts long-term facilities, looking for lessons learned. What are your ideas for protecting the elderly, especially as we head into a potential new spike in cases?

Please share ideas below. We will select responses to feature in forthcoming Globe stories.