Life inside senior care homes, after the coronavirus crucible

Updated September 27, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Sister Jeanne Arsenault returned to her room after breakfast at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence, a home for Catholic nuns in Marlborough. Arsenault fell ill to COVID-19 during the outbreak. She said she was surprised when the testing started. "All these men dressed up in spacesuits. I wanted to ask if ET was there. I didn't think it was the end. I would have liked to go to heaven but God said, 'not yet.' It's on God's time."
In the rooms, halls, and gathering spots of the Commonwealth’s senior care sites, the coronavirus took a particularly insidious hold in the spring and early summer. Rogerson House in Jamaica Plain had the state’s first known senior care fatality. At St. Chretienne Retirement Residence in Marlborough, 22 of 31 nuns contracted the coronavirus. Sickness spread and the residents were isolated from friends and family. Since those dark days, staff members have adjusted even the most basic of routines. Today, the way of life for residents has been transformed.


Sisters Gloria Cote, 92, (left) and Jeanne Fregeau, 93, shared a laugh on the porch at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. Both fell ill to COVID-19 during the April outbreak. Cote said, "I wasn't as sick as she was." Fregeau said, " When I realized what it was I was afraid to die. Then I thought, 'the Lord will come and get me.' I worried about what would happen to Gloria. But I guess it wasn't time because he didn't come get me.''
Sisters Fregeau (left) and Cote have been friends for 72 years.
Sister Jeanne D'arc Poirier prepared for lunch at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence.
Resident George Brackett, 77, had his temperature checked by Stephanie Dupervil, a licensed practical nurse, in his room at Rogerson House in Jamaica Plain. Residents now have their temperature checked twice a day.
Sister Bernadetta Haviland wrote a thank you note in her room at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. Haviland said she was one of the few residents who did not fall ill during the outbreak. "Thanks be to God. We've just been following the rules, we wash our hands, we stay apart and we wear masks," she said. The residents who were not infected pitched in to help the staff serve meals, wash sheets, and collect trash during the height of the crisis.
Rogerson House resident David Myers was greeted by Polly Brennan, 81, while celebrating his 90th birthday at the facility.
Sisters Gloria Cote (left) and Claire Robert played Rummikub at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. Cote fell ill to COVID-19 during the April outbreak. "It took all my energy; I was weak," she said.
Sister Cecile Berthiaum prayed while watching Mass on television at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. Since COVID-19 spread through the facility in April, the chapel has been closed.
Sr. Louisa Perreault passed down the hall at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. Perreault , 85, had a month long battle with COVID-19 during the outbreak. "I prayed a lot. I prayed for this world that's all upside down. And I did a lot of coloring, I kept myself busy."
Masks are now ubiquitous at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence, particularly during an exercise session in the cafeteria, where Sister Claire Robert stretched.
Administrator Jackeline Bones chatted with Sister Jeanne Arsenault during lunch at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. When COVID-19 spread through the facility Bones, who is also a nurse, packed a suitcase and moved in. She eventually became ill while caring for the residents and had to quarantine. She explained that she was strong when she was with the residents but when she was alone she worried, "how many am I going to lose?"
Fitness specialist, Mark Houston helped resident Bea Chorover, 89, sanitize her hands at Rogerson House. Houston said residents sanitize their hands every 30 minutes when they are outside their room.
Sister Jacqueline Ouellet decorated a calendar in her room at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. When COVID-19 spread through the facility Ouellet said she tested positive once and negative once but never showed any symptoms. She said she handled the ordeal, "with great patience and prayer."
Music therapist Julie Hubert led residents in a song at Rogerson House.
Sister Jeanne Fregeau, 93, waited for her morning medication in her room at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence.
Sisters Jeanne D'arc Poirier (left) and Claire Robert prayed the rosary while watching Mass in a community room at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence.
Executive director Rebekah Levit comforted resident Polly Brennan, 81, at Rogerson House.
Nurses aide Laurinda Santos offered juice to the residents during breakfast at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Santos remembered working a stretch of 18 days in a row. "We cried, we laughed, we screamed," she said.
Resident Joan Micka, 74, looked through a book of photographs her family made for her at Rogerson House.. Micka said she was the Colleen of the Holyoke St. Patrick's day Parade, a high traditional honor, when she was 18.
Resident Joan Micka, 74, rested in her room at Rogerson House.
Private aid Joan Bunjo and resident Lillian Zane found a place in the shade at Rogerson House. It was Zane's 100th birthday and she was waiting for a family visit.
