Male victim fatally shot in Dorchester

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to 16 Hubbardston Road at 1:17 a.m. for a radio call of a person shot, Boston police said in a statement.

A male victim was fatally shot in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a police SUV was parked in the driveway at 16 Hubbardston Road. On the front steps of the three-decker, remnants of police tape were wrapped around the bottom of the bannister. An empty evidence bag lay in the middle of the street.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4470. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.

