Man arrested for armed bank robbery in Tewksbury after crashing motorcycle on I-495

Officials said the suspect, later identified as Caio Costa of Methuen, walked into the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. with a handgun and demanded cash from the tellers shortly before 6 p.m. The man then fled the bank on a motorcycle, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man who crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 495 North after allegedly robbing a Tewksbury bank while armed with a gun on Friday, officials said in a statement.

Police eventually called off the pursuit when the motorcycle reached speeds of 130 miles per hour I-495 North, but received a report of a crash near the boundary line between Andover and Lawrence a short time later, officials said. The suspect escaped the crash on foot, but officers recovered both his motorcycle and helmet with the help of Lawrence officials and State Police.

Advertisement

On Sunday, police found the suspect’s home and tracked him to a hotel in Salem, N.H. New Hampshire State Police and a SWAT Team took Costa into custody.

Costa is being charged as a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire, and faces pending charges for his involvement in multiple robberies in the Tewksbury area, police said. An extradition process will bring him back to Massachusetts. The robberies remain under investigation.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.