Man killed in Stoughton hit-and-run

A man in his 20s was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Stoughton, an official said.
The man was struck by a vehicle at about 1:50 a.m. while he was riding a moped or motorized scooter on Route 139 near the Route 24 interchange, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, said in a brief telephone interview.
The man, who will be identified once his family is notified of his death, was pronounced dead at the scene, Traub said.
No arrests had been made as of 9:20 a.m. An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the medical examiner, he said.
Advertisement
The State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Crime Scene Services responded to the accident, he said. The crash remains under investigation by Stoughton police, State Police, and the Norfolk district attorney’s office, Traub said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.