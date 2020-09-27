Man killed in Stoughton hit-and-run

A man in his 20s was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Stoughton, an official said.

The man was struck by a vehicle at about 1:50 a.m. while he was riding a moped or motorized scooter on Route 139 near the Route 24 interchange, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, said in a brief telephone interview.

The man, who will be identified once his family is notified of his death, was pronounced dead at the scene, Traub said.